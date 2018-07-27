FORT WORTH—It’s been four years in the making for Copperas Cove FFA members Abbie Wardlow, Aidan Hernandez, and Andrew Mcguire.
After 360 hours of agricultural education, demonstrated leadership in the FFA program, 25 hours of community service, and investment of at least $1,000 and 300 hours outside of class in the agriculture program, these four students received the highest degree of membership the State FFA Association awards — Lone Star FFA Degree.
Texas boasts the largest FFA program in the nation. Total FFA membership in the Lone Star state stands at 103,379 with 1,021 chapters. Less than 1 percent of members attain a Lone Star FFA Degree with only 2,257 receiving it this year at the 90th Texas State FFA Convention.
More than 13,000 members attended the state conference that consisted of various activities and training workshops from community service, business, livestock showing, nursery and landscaping, public speaking and more.
State competitions were held and scholarships were awarded during eight general sessions. State officers were also elected and installed.
Wardlow was inspired as she watched the new Texas state officer team run up to the stage.
“Next year, I am going to run for state (office),” Wardlow said. “Hopefully, I have a clear schedule.”
The state officers visit an average of three schools daily during a 115-day period training and observing local chapter.
Copperas Cove High School FFA member Cheyenne Hobbs was also inspired to file for an elected office but knows she must work on her personal skills first.
“If I can work on my public speaking, I will definitely be running my senior year,” Hobbs said.
The Copperas Cove FFA Chapter strengthened their team-building skills and planned the majority of goals and activities for the CCHS membership for the 2018-2019 school year.
