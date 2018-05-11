Eager second-graders at Hettie Halstead Elementary School were armed with their watering cans, dirt clods, pots of recycled material, and vegetable seeds as the Copperas Cove H-E-B Plus kicked of its Let’s Get Growing program, teaching the 70 youngsters not only about healthy eating habits but also how to grow their own vegetables at home.
H-E-B provided all the materials for the educational activity, which was piloted at Halstead.
The students reviewed the importance of a balanced diet covering vitamins A, B, C, and D and the foods that provide these necessary nutrients.
Students were also provided a take-home bag of fruit, including an orange, banana and an apple.
Every student also received a My Plate place mat from H-E-B to understand the importance of eating the right amount of vegetables daily.
Let’s Get Growing is the second Central Texas program that H-E-B has piloted in the Copperas Cove Independent School District.
Last year, H-E-B piloted the Be a Buddy, Not a Bully program at Williams/Ledger Elementary.
