House Creek Elementary School students are searching the galaxy far, far away exploring unknown planets and learning of worlds bigger than themselves.
Third-grade students at House Creek Elementary School showcased their star-studded projects for fellow students having built either a model of the solar system or a model of the sun, Earth and moon. Students created the projects at home to promote parental involvement.
Students were expected to identify the models limitations, including size, properties, and materials as part of Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills in science. They connected with the history of science in the renaming of Pluto as a dwarf planet and carried on great debates with their parents. Students had to identify the planets in Earth’s solar system and their position in relation to the sun. Students who created the sun, Earth and moon models had to demonstrate the relationship of the three including orbits and positions.
When asked what was learned by doing this project and what their favorite part was, student Zhori Hunter said she learned more than just the order, size, and color of the planets.
“I learned all about the size and textures of every planet,” Hunter said. “I enjoyed being able to share what I learned with my family so they could help me with my project.”
Creating their solar system projects also boosted the students’ self-confidence as they prepare for State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness testing later this semester.
“I felt very accomplished when I finished my project and I am proud of what I made,” student Peyton Velesky said.
