Those shopping at the Copperas Cove Walmart on May 6 might have seen Briana Liles, 9, at her lemonade stand, as part of the weekendlong Lemonade Day event.
Her hard work and diligence has earned her the Entrepreneur of the Year award for the Lemonade Day Fort Hood Area.
Briana received her trophy during Lemonpalooza, the celebration for all Lemonade Day participants, held Saturday in Killeen.
Briana spent 24 hours May 5-6 setting up “Miss B’s Lemonade” stand at Heights Lumber and Supply in Harker Heights, the Sprint store in Killeen, and the Walmart in Copperas Cove.
In addition to lemonade and tea, Briana offered customers hot dogs, chips, her mother’s pulled pork sandwiches, as well as lemon bars and lemon cupcakes.
The youngster earned nearly $1,000 as a result.
After Briana repaid her investors — her parents — she donated $300 to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation.
As Pre-teen Miss Five Hills, Briana chose alopecia awareness as her platform of service for the year. She suffers with the autoimmune skin disease that causes hair loss.
Being part of Lemonade Day gave Briana a chance to learn key lessons in running a business, such as setting goals, developing a business plan, creating a product and giving back to the community.
As local Lemonade Day Entrepreneur of the Year, Briana’s story will be submitted to the national Lemonade Day organization, which will then select the National Entrepreneur of the Year.
