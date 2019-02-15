The National Mounted Warfare Foundation will conduct a multimedia presentation to reveal the completed design of the future National Mounted Warrior Museum, according to a news release.
The event at 10 a.m. March 6 in the multipurpose room in Warrior Hall at Texas A&M University-Central Texas is open to the public. There is no cost to attend.
Those present at the event will include foundation President and CEO retired Lt. Gen Paul Funk Sr.; the foundation Board of Directors and staff; leadership from Fort Hood; local, state and federal elected officials; Huckabee Inc., the museum architect; and Cloud Construction, the museum builder.
The foundation has less than $2.5 million to raise before it can begin construction on Phase I of the museum project, according to the release.
“This design reveal event will share the project’s progress and build awareness, excitement, and enthusiasm among the public locally, regionally, and statewide,” the release said.
