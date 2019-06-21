Copperas Cove residents might be forgiven if they meet the city’s new Public Works director and wonder if they’ve seen him somewhere before.
Scott Osburn spent several years serving as Copperas Cove’s designated City Attorney, sitting alongside the city secretary at each city council meeting and giving legal advice to the mayor and council members as needed.
On May 28, Osburn took over as Public Works director. The shift from a career in law to a position responsible for the city’s infrastructure might seem jarring to some, but not for Osburn.
“It really comes down to some personal goals and some career goals,” Osburn said during an interview last week at the Public Works building. “I served with the City of Killeen as the deputy city attorney for about seven years (2007-2013). As the deputy city attorney, I provided legal services for public works planning, development, aviation...a host of different departments. In that experience as the deputy city attorney, I really built a passion for advancement of these systems through capital improvement projects and negotiating contracts.”
Osburn became Killeen’s executive director of public works in 2013 and served in that role for three years. He oversaw 6 divisions and 300 employees during that tenure.
In 2016, he decided to step back into the private sector, returning to the legal profession as a senior associate with the law firm of Denton, Navarro, Rocha, Bernal & Zech in Austin. Osburn’s job was to provide legal services to cities throughout Texas and, in that role, he was designated as Copperas Cove’s city attorney in 2017.
Flash forward 2 years, and now Osburn is again in charge of a team of workers dedicated to maintaining and improving Copperas Cove’s water and sewer, streets, and other infrastructure.
“As the city attorney, I had the opportunity to work with everybody in Copperas Cove...and really what I saw was a team that was actually functional and that was really focused on the community. I’ve worked with communities all over Texas...but what I saw in Copperas Cove was really special.
“So looking at my personal goals and my career goals, I thought this would be a great fit for me.”
Osburn said his role as director of public works is leadership and planning.
“I think the most critical attribute (is that) you need to be a strong leader. You need to be able to work with folks from a variety of different disciplines, whether that’s engineers, whether that’s contractors. From a technical aspect, you need to have some in-depth knowledge (of public works operations). There’s a variety of different best practices that the public works director needs to be aware of.
“You need to ensure that the city not only has sufficient facilities currently, and can keep up with the challenges associated with an aging infrastructure, (but) you also need to plan for the future.”
Osburn believes the city is poised for expansion, which is something else that drew him to the position. He credits former and current city leaders for developing a good master planning process that he will now use to encourage that growth.
Osburn said he’s spent his first few weeks observing operations rather than trying to make immediate changes.
“Don’t fix something that’s not broken, that’s my mantra,” Osburn said.
He said called the teams he’s observed in the public works department “incredible,” and said his priority is to identify constraints within the department that may hinder current and future operations.
He also wants to find ways to keep experienced staff within the department and attract new talent to keep moving the department forward. He also has to work within the city’s budget to replace aging infrastructure that, in some cases, is more than 70 years old, while also planning for new developments and businesses that will stretch the current capacity of city’s water and sewer plants.
Moving forward, Osburn has a message for all residents of Copperas Cove.
“The phones are always open,” Osburn said. “If you have an issue you think is related to city infrastructure, call us. The only reason we’re here is to serve the citizens of this community. At the end of the day, we work for them.”
