Residents can look forward to a free event benefiting veteran families this weekend.
The first Family Fest, organized by the Texas Veteran’s Ranch and Family Resort, will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Camp Triumph Christian House at 1203 Pecan Cove Drive.
Activities planned at the event include archery, go-karting, waterslides, carnival games and basketball
Alondo Waters, founder of the Texas Veteran’s Ranch and Family Resort, aims to raise awareness about the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder.
The organization, which is based in Austin, raises funding to help families in crisis, and to celebrate with families “who have sacrificed so much for our freedom.”
Waters said the organization first started the events last year, with the first one in Plano. By hosting Family Fest in Cove this year, he hopes to reach out to those affiliated with Fort Hood.
Veterans cannot overcome PTSD by themselves, he said. Waters hopes to spread a message that it takes a family and several supporters to help those in need.
“This a free event to bring awareness about the effects of PTSD on the entire military family,” Waters said.
Call Waters at 512-371-7151 or via email at alondo.waters@tvrafr.org for more information about the event or potentially volunteering with the organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.