Beginning Thursday, the farmers market will draw vendors to City Park for the second year.
The event will run from 4 to 7 p.m. each week near the duck pond until Oct. 25.
Applications for vendors are still being accepted, said Ashley Borchers, tourism and information coordinator for the Parks and Recreation Department.
The farmers market will be offering a variety of vendors, including home-grown vegetables and produce, baked goods, home-made sausage and smoked meats, arts and crafts, and specialty items such as raw honey, dog treats and more, Borchers said.
Community groups will also have booths where visitors can find information about how to join.
This year, a Facebook page has been added, so people can find out about the vendors, according to Borchers.
“We can reach marketgoers in a different way,” she said.
Vendor applications are available on the city’s website at www.copperascovetx.gov under Parks and Recreation.
The farmers market Facebook page can be reached by searching Copperas Cove farmers market.
More information is available by contacting Borchers at 254-542-2719 or at aborchers@copperascovetx.gov.
