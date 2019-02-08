The City Council on Tuesday publicly committed to being more proactive in addressing recent problems with residential water, and a spokesman for the third party the city works with seemed to echo that sentiment.
Brad Dreier, Fathom vice president of strategic partnerships, was met with dozens of Copperas Cove residents who attended the council meeting Tuesday, in which he gave a presentation that included different ways residents could contact him.
In the past two years, several council members and residents have called for a magnifying glass to be held over Fathom, ever since problems with smart meters were reported as early as when Fathom took over Cove water in 2016.
Overbilling and unwarranted disconnecting of water supply have been reported by several residents.
“I’ll make the journey out here every month if need be,” Dreier told council members in giving his presentation.
Following the audit on 1 percent of utility accounts in the city, Copperas Cove officials assured the public they are currently taking steps to improve water services.
One such action was taken by interim City Manager Ryan Haverlah and Mayor Pro Tem Dan Yancey, who went up to Halton City, another Fathom affiliate.
“Just like us, they also had problems,” Haverlah said. “But we were impressed with their facilities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.