Alondo Waters, founder of the Texas Veteran’s Ranch and Family Resort, said he planted a seed Saturday during a free event benefiting veteran families.
A little over 100 people came to the first Family Fest in Copperas Cove, organized by the Texas Veteran’s Ranch and Family Resort, which was from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Camp Triumph Christian House.
Activities included archery, go-karting, water slides, carnival games and basketball, all aimed to raise awareness about the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder.
Though the turnout wasn’t what Waters was expecting, he said those who attended received a good message. Veterans came throughout the day to relay what they experience.
“People who were here got a good message,” Waters said. “I didn’t get the impact I thought I was going to get in the community like i said, but the people that were here, if they continue to spread who we are, then that message will spread.”
The organization, which is based in Austin, raises funds to help families in crisis, and to celebrate with families “who have sacrificed so much for our freedom.”
Waters said the organization started the events last year, with the first one in Plano.
Veterans cannot overcome PTSD by themselves, he said. Waters hopes to spread a message that it takes a family and several supporters to help those in need.
“This a free event to bring awareness about the effects of PTSD on the entire military family,” Waters said.
Call Waters at 512-371-7151 or via email at alondo.waters@tvrafr.org for more information about the event or potentially volunteering with the organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.