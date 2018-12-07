ROBINSON—She is so close to achieving her goal that Copperas Cove FFA member Tori Schwausch can almost feel it.
“I believe in the future of agriculture, with a faith born not of words but of deeds...,”
Schwausch can recite the FFA creed almost in her sleep she has practiced it so much. But she has not quite attained all that she has been working toward.
Schwausch and seven other Copperas Cove High School FFA students advanced to the Area 8 Leadership Development Event in Robison competing in a variety of contests including the FFA Quiz, FFA Radio Broadcasting, Job Interview and the Senior Creed.
Schwausch walked away with a second-place finish, not fully reaching her goal but good enough to advance to the state contest.
“I started presenting the creed for competition my freshman year (in high school), and for the last four years, I have grown and learned from each competition,” Schwausch said. “I’m definitely ready to end my LDE career with a win.”
The Texas State FFA LDE Contest will take place at Sam Houston State University this month.
Schwausch must present the official FFA Creed from memory and answer questions about the purpose of the creed and why it is meaningful to her.
LDEs, or Leadership Development events, are designed to develop FFA Members in competitions to further expand their knowledge of public speaking, decision making, communication, and to test their knowledge of agriculture and the FFA Organization. Competitors consist of individuals or teams up to eight members.
Contest winners
The eight Copperas Cove students making up four teams competing in the area contest were required to place third or higher at the Bosque River District LDE contest last month. Here are the team members competing in their respective competitions.
- Fifth place: Cheyenne Hobbs, Tori Schwausch, Abbie Wardlow, and Aidan Hernandez — Chapter Agricultural FFA Quiz.
- Eighth place: Tyler Teeter, Joshua Stanley, and Julianne Schultze — FFA Radio Broadcasting.
- Second place: Tori Schwausch — Senior Creed Speaking.
- Ninth place: Caden Chapman — Job Interview.
