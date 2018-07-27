The filing period for the Nov. 6 general election in Copperas Cove and Gatesville has started.
Potential candidates are now eligible to toss their hats into the ring for multiple positions with the cities.
Copperas Cove
Available seats on the ballot this year are the positions of mayor, City Council member place 1 and City Council member place 2. Applications for a place on the ballot may be filed today through Aug. 20, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Candidate packets are available both online and in the city secretary’s Office.
The physical address for filing applications in person is 914 S. Main St., Suite C; the mailing address is P.O. Drawer 1449, Copperas Cove.
Currently, Frank Seffrood holds the position of mayor. David Morris holds the place 1 seat and James Pierce Jr. holds the place 2 seat.
As of Wednesday, four candidates filed for the city race.
The mayoral post is the only contested election at this point, with incumbent Seffrood and challenger Joey Acfalle the only candidates.
Incumbent councilman Pierce is the only filed candidate for the place 2 spot, and newcomer Cheryl L. Meredith is currently the lone candidate for place 1.
In the Copperas Cove Independent School District election, place 1, held by Inez Faison, and place 2, held by Harry L. Byrd, are up for election.
Three candidates filed for the school board race this week. Incumbent Faison and John Gallen both filed for the place 1 seat. The only person to file for the place 2 seat so far is Joseph Leary, according to CCISD.
Gatesville
The city gave notice last week that the application period to file for a place on the November ballot has begun.
Applications will be accepted at the Gatesville City Hall, 110 N. Eighth St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Gatesville Independent School District board also announced its application period for contenders hoping to run for a seat on the board.
Two positions are available on the GISD board, and the top two vote-getters will be elected to the positions.
The two seats that are up for election in November are currently occupied by Joe Nolte and Michelle Edwards.
