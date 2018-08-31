Copperas Cove televisions will no longer broadcast the local PBS station after today.
KNCT-TV will cease broadcasting after running through today. Anyone who turns to the channel Saturday will either get a blank screen on antenna, or see a message stating the channel is no longer available on cable and satellite.
The Central Texas College board of trustees voted not to move the public television station to another channel in February 2018 as required by the Federal Communications Commission, which meant the station, at some point, would go off the air.
KNCT-FM 91.3 public radio is not impacted by the decision. The radio station will still push CTC advertisements with the loss of the public TV station.
The channel change was a result of the broadcast spectrum incentive auction last year. The auction forced the FCC to repack certain television stations to channels 14-35.
At channel 46, KNCT was scheduled to be one of the television stations ordered to move. The TV station would have been forced to move to channel 17 by March 2020, which would have incurred procedural costs.
Cable subscribers should contact their provider for information on which PBS station will be carried, according to the KNCT website. For satellite subscribers, providers should carry KAMU-TV, the PBS affiliate operating from Texas A&M University.
For antenna users, the website states the nearest PBS affiliates are KERA Dallas, KLRU Austin and KAMU, and encourage viewers to visit www.fcc.gov/media/engineering/dtvmaps to find the best station according to location.
PBS programming is available online at www.pbs.org/anywhere/home.
