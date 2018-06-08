The Copperas Cove Fire Department conducted a badge pinning ceremony Monday, including six new hires and two promotions.
About 40 people attended the ceremony, according to Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young. The ceremony included citizens, city staff, fire department staff and family and friends of the firefighters being pinned.
Receiving promotions were Stephen Clendenen, promoted to fire captain, and Monte Priest, promoted to fire lieutenant.
Newly hired employees are Joshua Jentsch, Trey Policarpio, Dalton Kuehn, Jeremy Albright, Logan Willenborg and Mitchell Magee.
The pinning ceremony included a swearing-in of each person for the job they were promoted to or hired for. Firefighters selected a special person to pin the badge to their uniform.
