The Copperas Cove Fire Department has reported an “ever-increasing” number of cigarette butts being tossed on the ground and out of car windows, according to a news release from Fire Marshal Michael D. Fleming.
The Texas Department of Transportation estimates about 130 million butts a year are tossed out on Texas highways, according to Fleming.
“People who would never toss an aluminum can on the street, do toss cigarette butts believing they are small and biodegradable and therefore not litter,” Fleming said in the release.
Cigarette filters are not biodegradable.
The release said a popular misconception is that filters are made of cotton, but they are actually made of cellulose acetate, a form of plastic that can take years to degrade.
Discarded butts can also cause fires both outside and inside. Smoking‐related fires contribute to 800 deaths per year in the U.S., according to the release.
Butts also harm the water.
The purpose of a cigarette filter is to reduce the toxins inhaled by the smoker, meaning those chemicals are concentrated in the remnants of the cigarette.
Since butts are light, they are often carried by rainwater to waterways, adding pollutants to creeks.
“Like all litter, someone has to clean it up,” Fleming said in the release. “Or it becomes unsightly.”
What can be done?
- Use an ashtray to dispose of butts and a garbage can to dispose of matches, lighters and cigarette packaging.
- Keep your butts in the car – ashtrays are convenient there.
- Carry a pocket or portable ashtray when outdoors.
- Provide ashtrays where people frequently gather to smoke.
- Tell your friends to prevent litter and fires.
