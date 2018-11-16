The fatal Coryell Memorial Hospital explosion June 26 was a construction accident caused by a pocket of gas in the boiler and mechanical rooms ignited by an unknown source, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office report.
A natural gas pipe supplying water heater units appears to have been disconnected before the explosion, allowing gas to flow freely into the mechanical room, Sgt. Paul Ayres said in his report, which the Herald received just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“Investigators determined the most probable location of a natural gas leak was the open valves and disconnected couplings serving the water heaters.”
Three construction workers died of injuries received in the explosion at the Gatesville hospital expansion site, and 13 were injured.
“Based on observations made during the forensic scene examination and information obtained in the subsequent investigation, I determined the area of origin to be in the boiler and mechanical rooms. A pocket of natural gas within the flammability limits was contained in the mechanical room, which caused the large explosion,” Ayres said.
“The first fuel ignited was natural gas. I could not identify the ignition source, although multiple competent ignition sources existed in the area of origin.” Ayres’ report said there was no evidence to suggest it was intentionally caused or of natural causes. “This fire is undetermined and the investigation will be closed.”
The portion of the hospital involved in the explosion was new construction and included a boiler room, mechanical room and two electrical rooms. The area was constructed of cinder blocks, steel I-beams and a membrane roofing assembly.
“Evidence tended to suggest this was a construction accident,” Ayres’ report said.
Michael Bruggman, 42, of Rogers, died in the blast.
Filiberto Morales, 36, of Round Rock, and Wilber Dimas, 29, later succumbed to their injuries.
The investigative team included local state and federal investigators.
