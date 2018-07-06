A call in the middle of firefighter Ross Carter’s seminar June 26 at the Copperas Cove Public Library didn’t get in the way of his show.
Firefighters with the Copperas Cove Fire Department visited the library for their annual talk about fire safety with children and parents.
The seminar allowed kids to get a hands-on look at fire equipment. Parents also were able to field questions related to safety to Carter and firefighter Dalton Kuehn.
Another feature during the seminar was a makeshift obstacle built out of tables and cloth. Kids crawled underneath it to replicate escaping a room on fire without inhaling smoke.
Talking points in the event, which is part of the library’s Summer Reading Program, included what to do in the event of a fire, as well as how to behave around firefighters who dive into house fires with a certain main goal in mind: saving lives.
“It’s all about the safety,” Carter said. “We try to do this every year.”
Children not only got a hands-on look at a fire engine and firefighter gear, they also got to see firefighters react to receiving a call from dispatch, which led them to temporarily leave the event.
Kuehn, in full firefighting gear, impressed the nearly 100 kids in the library’s event room as he spoke in a robotic tone through his oxygen mask.
Kuehn said the ability to speak through the mask is crucial for navigating through a blaze.
“We want you to yell out at is when we’re going through a house,” Kuehn told kids as they looked at his hefty suit.
The Summer Reading Program at the library offers free events that are open to the public.
