As Independence Day approaches, the city is reminding residents that fireworks within city limits are prohibited.
“This ordinance will be strictly enforced by the fire department, police department and code compliance for the safety of our citizens,” said Fire Marshal Michael D. Fleming, in a written statement. “We encourage residents outside of the city limits to contact their local county officials for information regarding fireworks and possible restrictions in their county.”
The prohibition on fireworks states “it is unlawful for any person to manufacture, assemble, store, transport, receive, keep, sell, offer or have in such person’s possession with intent to sell, use, discharge, cause to be discharged, ignite, detonate, fire or otherwise set in action any fireworks of any description within the city except as authorized in this article.”
Fireworks are prohibited within 5,000 feet of city limits. Possession could result in a fine not to exceed $200.
For additional information, contact the Copperas Cove Fire Department at 254-547-2514.
In addition, the Commissioners’ Court of Coryell County ordered a burn ban, which took effect Monday at sunset and will last for 90 days from that date, unless terminated earlier based on a determination made by the court or county judge that a public safety hazard no longer exists.
The burn ban does not prohibit outdoor burning activities related to public health and safety that are authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for the following: firefighter training, public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining operations; planting or harvesting of agricultural crops; burns that are conducted by a prescribed burn manager’ welding with spotter with sufficient water sources; burning of domestic waste in a barrel when using screen with no larger than 215C>” holes.
Any violations will result in a class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not to exceed $500.
