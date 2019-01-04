FORT HOOD — One Killeen couple had more than just the new year to celebrate Tuesday, as the first reported baby to be born in the Killeen area in 2019 made his way in to the world at 6:09 a.m. at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.
For Anysia and Jesse Medrano, a military family stationed at Fort Hood, New Year’s Day was filled with firsts.
Not only was their son, Rowen Medrano, the first Killeen baby of the new year, he was also the couple’s first child.
At 6 pounds, 11 ounces, the healthy bundle of joy is also the first grandchild on one side of the family, and the first grandson on the other.
The two had quite the support system on hand, as relatives from San Antonio, and as far away as Tucson, Arizona, and Denver, Colorado, filled the room, ready to love on Rowen.
“We have a very close family,” mom Anysia said. “They wouldn’t have missed this.”
Pictures were snapped from every angle, and videos of Rowen were taken as the new father held him, a proud smile beaming across his face.
As the Medranos posed for photos for the Herald, there were audible gasps and exclamations of joy as Rowen opened his mouth and seemed to smile.
Family members were excited to know that Rowen was the first baby born in the new year.
“Way to go, Rowen,” dad Jesse Medrano said with a smile. “He’s a winner already.”
As of press time, Metroplex Hospital and Seton in Harker Heights had not reported any births Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.