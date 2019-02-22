It was a cold morning Saturday, but that did not stop residents from fishing at City Park in the duck pond.
Brianna McGuine was in charge of the Fishing in the Park event and said this was the ninth time the event has happened.
There were about 100 people at the pond fishing, McGuine said. “It’s a really good turnout,” McGuine said.
The fishing event is normally very successful and the pond is stocked with fish before the event.
“The kids love it. It gets them to spend time with family and I think kind of gets them away from the screens a little bit,” McGuine said.
Wendy Sledd, the director of communications for the Copperas Cove Independent School District, said the motto for Cove is a “city built for family living.”
Anytime we can have families out teaching kids new things it’s a good thing, Sledd said.
One guest was 4-year-old Naomi Williams who was fishing for her first time.
She said it was fun to catch the fish with her pink fishing pole.
Naomi said, “I caught fish by throwing it in,” talking about her bait with her pole.
Brayden Chase is 7 years old and in the first grade. It was his first time fishing at the duck pond in Copperas Cove but he fishes all the time with his family in Michigan. “I like to catch big ones,” Brayden said.
Marshall Chauvin is a teacher at Copperas Cove Junior High School and the leader of the fishing club at the school.
The club was recently started and the Fishing at the Park event was the first trip they have taken.
Elijah Granado, a seventh-grader at Copperas Cove Junior High and a member of the fishing club, was fishing with Chauvin.
The event was also great for the adults that were able to attend.
Doug Cook is the great-grandfather of Ethan Moralez and the two of them spent the morning fishing together. “This is something that the kids look forward to every year, and during the year I hear them talking about, ‘when do we get to go fishing.’”
Cook said it is a great event for grandparents to spend time with their grandkids.
Cook moved from Copperas Cove to Georgetown and said, “I hadn’t seen my great-grandson in probably 6 to 8 months.”
Cook also said he had run into multiple people who had never fished before. He thinks the kids convince their parents to take them fishing because the kids will hear about it from their friends.
Fishing at the Park is a great way to introduce people to fishing and allow families to spend time together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.