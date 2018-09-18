Seventeen titleholders, three months, more than 1,000 hours of service. Members of the Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty were awarded the bronze Presidential Volunteer Service Award at the Copperas Cove City Council workshop and honored for the community service hours they have invested on behalf of the City since being crowned in March.
From raising money at the Copperas Cove Relay for Life, increasing awareness and funds for the Alopecia Foundation to chairing a dog walk to benefit the City’s animal shelter and starting a multi-cultural festival, the Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty contributed 1,253.50 hours of service during the last quarter.
Miniature Miss Five Hills Naomi Williams, 4, hosted a Mother’s Day Tea at a local nursing home and refills all of Copperas Cove’s Free Little Libraries located at CCISD pre-K, elementary, and junior high schools as well as both city swimming pools each month. The project was started by the royalty last year. Danielle Williams, Naomi’s mother, said she loves to see her daughter interact with others in the community.
“During Naomi’s time in the program, she has learned new ways to be helpful and kind and she’s made new friends along the way that share the same morals and goals that will help her to be a positive person with a purpose in the future,” Williams said.
Two members of the royalty have teamed up to raise money for a Copperas Cove Dog Park. With a goal of $75,000 to build the park, Five Hills Ambassador Emily Kimball researched the cost of equipment, fencing, and other amenities needed for the park including trash and animal waste receptacles. Young Miss Five Hills Allyssa Kimball, whose platform of service during her reign is Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful, will host the Krist Kindl Charity Pageant on Dec. 1 with proceeds purchasing the receptacles for the park.
Emily Kimball will also chair, for the second year, the Copperas Cove Howl-O-Ween Puppy Pawlooza to raise money for the Copperas Cove Animal Control Facility. The event, started by the royalty and now in its fourth year, is scheduled for Oct. 27 and raised $7,000 in cash and supplies last year.
Jr. Mister Five Hills Darnell Adams is often the only king among the queens at appearances representing the city. His mother, Alberta Stevens, said her son has really grown more confident through the Five Hills Scholarship Program.
“Being able to give back to the community as well as have fun has shown him he can do anything he puts his mind to. Watching him stand out front and be a leader has been awesome,” Stevens said. “He was very shy coming into this. Now, seeing that attitude of excellence is amazing. All the hard work that has brought not only my son but our entire family great joy.”
