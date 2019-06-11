GATESVILLE — More than 30 million people, or nearly 10% of the population of the United States, have diabetes or prediabetes. Nearly 3 million people in Texas, almost 15 percent, have the disease which includes serious complications such as heart disease, stroke, amputation, end-stage kidney disease, blindness, and death. Diagnosed diabetes costs an estimated $26 billion in Texas each year.
The Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty stepped out against the deadly disease at the annual Diabetes Awareness Walk in Killeen. Preteen Miss Five Hills Kaydence Roberts attended the walk in support of family and friends.
“My great grandfather had to check his sugar levels three times a day and take insulin injections as needed based on the results,” Roberts said. “I had my sugar level tested at the walk by having my finger poked and it stung. I could not imagine having to do this three times a day, every day. My heart goes out to everyone affected by diabetes and wish for a cure.”
Finishing their appearance in Killeen, the royalty traveled to Gatesville to represent the City of Copperas Cove at the Gatesville Shivaree Festival and pageant.
Miss Five Hills Emerald Bentley enjoyed the opportunity to travel to Gatesville and support the newly crowned Shivaree royalty.
“Congratulating and welcoming them into the pageant sisterhood was a highlight of the evening,” Bentley said. “It is nice to gather with those who share a common interest and dedication to our communities.”
Sr. Ms. Five Hills Donna Higgins said it was a warming experience meeting the new royalty from Gatesville Shivaree Pageant.
“The picture of us all together will be treasured by both cities’ titleholders for years to come,” Higgins said. “One of the newly crowned younger royalty wanted to know how she could get a bigger crown like mine. I invited her and all of the titleholders to visit our great city and come to the pageant next March.”
The royalty also promoted the 2nd Annual Copperas Cove Multicultural Festival scheduled October 5th at the Killeen Food Truck Festival where they recruited vendors for the event. They also held a collection drive at Walmart for the Copperas Cove Soup Kitchen, one of the chosen charities of Junior Miss Five Hills Hayley Sawyer whose platform of service is helping the homeless.
In royal sightings, look for the royalty to host the 4th Annual CCISD Laundry Day on Friday at Wells Laundry. They will also attend the ribbon cutting of the Five Hills Art Guild and Scott & White Cancer Clinic’s Cancer Survivor Day Celebration in Killeen. The titleholders will also serve as visiting royalty at the Miss Austin Juneteenth Pageant.
