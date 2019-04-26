More than 400 children will host lemonade stands on National Lemonade Day Weekend on May 4 and 5 in the local area. But, only six percent of these young entrepreneurs will compete in the Best Tasting Lemonade Contest this weekend in Harker Heights.
Only 15 participants have the opportunity to setup their lemonade stand on Saturday, April 27th, and bring samples of their lemonade for local VIP judges to taste and be eligible for a variety of awards and get valuable feedback before the official day of sales begin the first weekend in May.
Copperas Cove Five Hills Ambassador Briana Liles returns for his second year after also her selection for the elite contest last year and will once again donate her proceeds to the Children’s Alopecia Project.
“We were all very excited our video was picked out of the many that were submitted. This year, I am back with my brothers by my side,” Liles said. “We have done our research and put together a plan that we hope will get the judges votes.”
Potential contestants were required to submit in writing or with a video entry why they should be selected for Saturday’s competition. Liles said she and her brothers are going to try to win the Most Unique Lemonade Award by doing something the judges have not seen or heard any other competitors do.
“We put together an all new lemonade this year with a twist in the ingredients and want opinions from others besides our own family and friends on how it tastes,” Liles said. “Plus, if we win at the event, we get a H-E-B gift card to help buy our ingredients which will keep us from owing our investors.”
Junior Miss Five Hills Hayley Sawyer won the Most Unique Lemonade Award at the best tasting contest last year and says she felt “awesome” to learn she was selected to return to compete again this year.
“I decided to do Lemonade Day this year to help my community and doing the Best Tasting Lemonade Contest helps my stand get more people. This helps raise more money for the homeless, which is my platform of service this year.
“Last year, I learned that everyone has his own unique lemonade and to show the judges something new,” the eight year old said. “My strategy is to be confident and have a good time.”
Little Mister Five Hills Landon Mariano is competing for the first time in the contest this year and said he was “shocked” that he was picked. The five year old’s video showed him on his dirt bike guzzling a glass of his homemade lemonade.
“My strategy is to have the best lemonade ever,” the kindergartner said. “I entered the contest because I want to raise money for Rider Down because I race dirt bikes and want to help riders who get hurt.”
The event is held at Harker Heights Community Park, 1501 East FM 2410, from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday. It is open to the public.
