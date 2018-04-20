The Hills of Cove will be alive May 5 with the sound of competitors competing in the Chief Tim Molnes Scholarship Golf Tournament.
This is the second year for the tournament, which provides scholarships for Copperas Cove High School graduating seniors and members of the Law Enforcement Explorers program.
Molnes joined the Copperas Cove Police Department on Jan. 7, 1980. He was promoted to chief of police in July 1999, dedicating 36 years of his life to Copperas Cove until his fight with cancer ended May 30, 2016.
Molnes was always full of life, enjoyed laughter, and many fell victim to his pranks. The tournament brings the community together for fun and fellowship, and serves as a perfect reflection of Molnes and a tribute to his memory, according to the release.
The four-person scramble format features prizes for long drives and balls closest to the pin. A raffle will also be part of the event. The cost is $100 per player, with each player receiving a Cleveland HB putter. Lunch will be provided after the round, as well.
Also after the tournament, five participants will be selected to hit one shot from the course’s 10th tee, in an attempt to sink a hole-in-one on the 175 yard, par 3 hole, according to Davis Dewald, head golf professional at Hills of Cove.
If that feat happens, the golfer will receive $1 million.
Registration begins at 7 a.m. with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.
For more information, contact Dewald at 254-547-2606 or by email: ddewald@copperascovetx.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.