The city moved the 2018 Fall-O-Ween Festival indoors to S.C. Lee Junior High School at 1205 Courtney Lane.
The festival will be from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
The move inside is because of inclement weather, according to a news release.
The annual event will include an evening of entertainment and activities for all ages, to include trick-or-treating, a costume contest, bounce houses, games and farmers market vendors.
As a result of the change in venue and slight decrease in activities, there will be no parking fee.
The event is entirely free to attend.
Questions or concerns may be directed to Brianna McGuine, tourism and information coordinator, at bmcguine@copperascovetx.gov or 254-542-2719.
