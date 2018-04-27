Kyle and Beth Edwards love children.
That love has shown itself in a very special way in recent years.
With five children of their own, the couple adopted Avalyn, now 8, from Taiwan.
Avalyn has Down syndrome.
The Edwards are currently in the process of adopting another Down syndrome child from Taiwan, Ian, 5.
“The crisis is huge,” Beth Edwards said. One view of the Reece’s Rainbow Down Syndrome Adoption Grant Foundation website confirms that statement.
“Once you see the faces, you can’t unsee it,” Beth added.
Adopting a child from overseas is expensive, so members of Southern Hills Baptist Church, where the Edwards attend, pitched in for a fundraiser Saturday.
“Crestview Christian Church is helping, too,” Beth said.
Both churches are on South Farm-to-Market 116.
The fundraiser featured barbecue, raffles and a silent auction, with items including a custom Horrigan knife, a camouflage bow, and assorted weapons.
An unusual feature of the fundraiser was a turkey shoot, with the best score winning a rifle.
Adam Kinnon, one of the fundraiser organizers and a church member, was glad to donate his time and effort to the cause. “The Edwards are dedicating the second half of their lives to these children. They really love kids.”
Donations to help Bring Ian Home can be made on the Edwards’ GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/qv6dj-bring-ian-home.
