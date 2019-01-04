One by one, in pairs and in groups of three or more, mourners walked through the doors of the Lea Ledger Auditorium at Copperas Cove High School on Saturday to say goodbye to Sherry Elizabeth Gray, 64, and Shelly Elizabeth Gray Fidler, 36, two women who lost their lives to domestic violence in Temple.
Shelly’s 4-year-old son Cord Fidler — who continues to fight for his life at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple — was on the minds of mourners as they stopped to sign a giant get well card in the auditorium’s lobby.
Temple police found Shelly Splittgerber, a teacher at Miller Heights Elementary School in Belton, dead Dec. 20 on the lawn of a home in the 100 block of West Virginia Avenue after her estranged husband, Matthew Spittgerber, reportedly shot her and Cord as Cord was preparing to board a school bus.
Officers discovered the bodies of Gray and Matthew Spittgerber after two rounds of gunshots were heard inside the residence.
As guests found their seats in the auditorium, a montage of family photos of the mother and daughter played on a large screen, reliving two lives well lived but that ended tragically too soon. A funeral program and obituary identified Shelly with the surname Fidler, the last name of her first husband.
An Elvis Presley tune played over the loudspeakers followed by Christian and country songs — no doubt favorites of Sherry and Shelly. Bouquets and sprays of flowers surrounded portraits of the two women and stretched across four 6-foot tables on stage. Two handmade cedar crosses leaned against the table.
Slowly, the auditorium seats filled with mourners — yearning to comprehend the tragedy.
Pastor Ellen Ely of the First United Methodist Church of Marble Falls opened the service she called a “celebration of life” for two educators who touched so many people during their lives.
She acknowledged the family members sitting in the front row and spoke of the human loss they endured. There was a pause following Ely’s opening prayer as the song, “Amazing Grace” played over the loudspeaker.
When the song ended, Ely called for a moment of silence and asked the mourners to just “breathe.”
“Give us grace as we shrink before the shadow of death,” she prayed.
Ely led the group in the Lord’s Prayer before reciting Psalm 23 that was followed by the song, “I can only imagine.” Ely then recited Psalm 121 before reading 1st Corinthinins 13 — the scripture that speaks of faith, hope and love “with the strongest of these being love.”
career educators
Two women took turns at the podium to share stories about Sherry and Shelly, both career educators.
“Sherry and Shelly are now in heaven gathering small children, teaching them things they didn’t get the chance to learn,” one speaker said.
“Sherry made people feel good by just being around her,” added the second speaker. “Sherry loved big and called her friends sisters. She had so many sisters. We were best friends for life. She made our world bigger and will keep making the world a better place.”
A moment of silence fell as Ely returned to the podium.
“What are we doing here? What would make us come out on a cold December afternoon?” she asked. “We gather to praise God and witness to our faith as we celebrate the lives of Sherry and Shelly. Bob (Gray) is grieving the loss of his wife of 45 years and his daughter. “
Ely said Sherry and Bob’s love for each other spread to everyone they knew. The love she showed her students during her 34-year career was genuine and came from her heart.
“Pass their baton of loving others,” Ely said. “What difference will you make in the lives of others? What will be your challenges or opportunities in days to come?
“It’s hard to understand this tragedy,” Ely said. “But in all things God will work good. He is working good now in Cord’s life.”
Update on Cord
In an online update, Alexandra Fidler, Cord’s stepmother, said the boy had “a stable day” Saturday and is now breathing on his own.
“His nervous system has essentially ‘woken up’ and he is experiencing neuro storms. … It is normal and is a good sign that his brain is working and is trying to figure out how it’s going to work around its new landscaping,” she said.
A GoFundMe.com account for Cord has surpassed its $25,000 goal. Online contributions exceeded $27,000 on Saturday.
Cord “is eating through a feeding tube and will hopefully start making things happen soon in his tummy,” Fidler said.
“The services for Shelly and Sherry were today and they were nothing short of beautiful and inspiring,” she said. “As always, we appreciate everyone’s continued support and love.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.