Demolition of the site where an explosion June 26 occurred at Coryell Memorial Hospital is still pending preparatory steps, according to hospital spokeswoman Carly Latham.
Bulldozers can be seen outside of the utility plant building, in which the workers labored on a project for a new expansion.
As of Tuesday, all the piping and utilities that connected the utilities plant to the new hospital have been cut and closed, according to Latham.
“With the utilities off, the engineers are now focused on removing the metal structures,” Latham said.
The demolition process is slow, according to Latham. It starts at the top of the building, followed by pulling off the ceiling grid and taking the shoring braces off the walls, one wall at a time.
The building is expected to be completely down by the beginning of next week.Outside of calling the incident a “gas-related” explosion, no agencies involved in the official investigation of the incident have revealed any reasons for the blast.
