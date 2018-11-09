The unofficial results are in, and Gatesville voters have selected Charles Alderson and Linda Maxwell to fill the two vacant seats on the Gatesville Independent School District board.
Alderson took the first seat after receiving 1,428 votes, while Maxwell took the second seat with 1,416 votes.
The other vote-getters in the seven-candidate race, in descending order of votes, were incumbent Michelle Edwards, with 956 votes; Marlena Tippet with 872; Calvin Ford, with 799; Greg Casey, with 791; and Danny Floyd with 509.
The results will remain unofficial until the election is canvassed, which will be done Nov. 15, prior to the GISD’s regular board meeting.
Gatesville ISD holds at-large elections, which means the top vote-getters in the pool of candidates were the open seats. Michelle Edwards’ and Joe Nolte’s seats were up for election, but only Edwards filed for re-election.
While four seats — including the mayoral seat — on the Gatesville City Council were up for election this year, the city canceled the election because only one candidate filed for each seat. The city certified the four candidates as unopposed.
Mayor Gary Chumley will retain his seat, as will council member Dwight Suson, who ran for re-election in Ward 2, Place 6. The Ward 1, Place 2 seat will be filled by Randy Hitt, and Ward 2, Place 4 will be filled by William Robinette.
