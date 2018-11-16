The Girl Scouts of Central Texas is now accepting nominations for their Women of Distinction event in the Killeen/Temple/Waco area.
The deadline for submitting nominations is Nov. 30.
The award honors women who have distinguished themselves as leaders through personal achievements and support of their community.
A local business or organization will also be honored as a Workplace of Distinction for support of women’s success and dedication to elevating women into leadership roles.
Women and Workplace of Distinction serve as role models to all Girl Scouts, girls and adults alike.
The event is set for May 16 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
“Each year, we look forward to celebrating the amazing women in Killeen, Temple and Waco, who are demonstrating the dedication, determination and leadership necessary to improve the lives of countless people in their communities,” said Resource Development Executive, Christal Hice, in a written statement. “They exemplify the Girl Scout spirit of civic engagement and selflessness, making them positive role models for girls to look to as they work to achieve their own goals and dreams. It is our honor to share their incredible achievements with our movement.”
Central Texans are invited and encouraged to nominate women leaders and workplaces from their community.
Past honorees have excelled in the areas of business, education, government, communications, health care, sports, volunteer services, multicultural activities, and Girl Scouting.
Nomination forms can be completed online at www.gsctx.org/en/events/women-of-distinction.html or downloaded as a PDF from the website. Forms are also available in all Girl Scouts of Central Texas offices.
To request forms by mail, call 800-733-0011 X802 or email Christalh@gsctx.org.
If mailing, nominations forms should be sent to the Girl Scouts of Central Texas Killeen Service Center at 2909 Lake Road, Killeen, TX 76543.
