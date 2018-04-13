At the City Council’s annual planning session on April 5, council members may have felt somewhat like parents reviewing their children’s Christmas wish list.
A challenge faced by the council came in the form of the yearly budget having a built-in shortfall.
No specific numbers were discussed during the meeting, but a graph showed the General Fund budget adopted for fiscal year 2018 had estimated revenues of about $15 million, and expenditures of more than $16 million.
“It has been the practice of the City Council to adopt such a budget,” said Ryan Haverlah, interim city manager.
Councilman Kirby Lack asked, “Do we have enough money to cover those expenses?”
Haverlah replied, “Yes,” despite other statistics showing property taxes — the biggest revenue source for the General Fund — dropped from 2017 to 2018.
Council members listened to presentations on the updated 2019-2023 Personnel Improvement Plan, Capital Outlay Plan and Capital Improvement Plan.
As Ariana Beckman, interim budget director, reviewed the PowerPoint slides, Haverlah added his own insights to the process.
City department heads requested hiring approximately 20 new employees, for instance.
A laborer for the Parks and Recreation Department held the highest priority, being necessary to maintain the city’s cemeteries. Councilman Charlie Youngs commented that complaints had been received about the need for city personnel to take care of both the Civil War cemetery and the main cemetery.
An administrative assistant for the city manager and five positions for the Street Department were included on that list. The amount requested for these new employees was $700,508.
Councilman Marc Payne asked numerous questions about adding the new employees.
Mike Cleghorn, director of public works, answered that new employees in his departments — solid waste, water and sewer, and drainage — are needed to meet requirements from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, and population growth in the city.
Haverlah added that many city departments “haven’t seen personnel changes in 15 to 20 years, despite the population increase.” Existing city personnel have been required to assume additional duties due to that lack.
Councilman Dan Yancey asked whether the current city funds could support the new hires.
Haverlah replied, “Yes and no.”
He said the list was meant to give the council an understanding of the city’s needs.
Another request for inclusion on the 2018-2019 city budget arose from the need to raise the salaries of the city’s public safety employees to “market average.” City employees are paid about 86 percent of current market average for their respective positions, but only public safety employees are being considered for the raises, due to the high turnover in the fire and police departments, according to Haverlah.
Raising the salaries of the 110 employees to 90 percent of market average would cost the city over $250,000 in fiscal year 2019. To reach 95 percent of market average would cost over $500,000 for that period.
Bringing the public safety employees to 100 percent of market average would cost nearly $800,000 in 2018-2019.
That amount reflects the employees moving toward the designated percentage at a rate of 1.5 percent per year, said Jeff Davis, Cove’s human resource director.
Public safety employees, along with other city employees, would also receive a cost of living adjustment for the fiscal year 2019, as shown in the presentation. Whether 1 percent, 1.5 percent or 2 percent, the cost to the city would be between $192,833 and $335,036.
Other reports during the City Council planning session included the Capital Outlay Plan and the Capital Improvement Plan.
The difference between the two amounted to the lifespan of the items.
On the Capital Outlay Plan, the expense is above $5,000 with a lifespan of less than 15 years. Capital Improvement Plan items also cost more than $5,000, but have a lifespan longer than 15 years.
Each plan has a committee of city employees which prioritizes the expenses.
On the Capital Outlay Plan, departments request everything from light duty trucks to cardiac monitors and tractors. The police department is hoping to purchase six patrol cars. The Solid Waste Department has two garbage trucks on the list.
The total of all requests is nearly $2.4 million.
Council members challenged the needs for the garbage trucks, to which Cleghorn replied that the new vehicles would increase department efficiency, having a higher capacity.
“That would mean fewer trips to the transfer station,” Cleghorn said.
Adding specialized software to each solid waste vehicle would improve tracking, and eliminate the need for disputes with customers.
The software would record the truck’s arrival time at each address. If a trash receptacle was not out, a photo would be taken to verify the situation, eliminating the need for return trips, Cleghorn said.
Capital Improvement Plan requests amount to more than $27 million for fiscal year 2019. More than $11 million of that will be paid by state funds, covering street and sidewalk projects such as the proposed Business 190 improvements.
Of the remaining $16 million, $7.4 million is slated to build a new Animal Control facility and would require the city to hold a bond election, allowing voters to approve the funds.
Buildings at the current Animal Control facility are as much as 30 years old, and meeting state standards have become difficult, said Brian Wyers, deputy police chief in charge of the department. “We’re planning for the future, so I don’t have to come back in a few years and ask for more funds.”
Lack summarized the view of his colleagues about the Animal Control facility. “We need to bite the bullet, take it to the city and let them decide.”
The other approximately $9 million on the Capital Improvement Plan would be covered by the city issuing debt service certificates of obligation.
According to the Texas Comptroller’s website, certificates of obligation “initially were authorized by Texas’ Certificate of Obligation Act of 1971. Cities, counties and health or hospital districts can use them to fund the construction, demolition or restoration of structures; purchase materials, supplies, equipment, machinery, buildings, land and rights of way; and pay for related professional services. COs are issued for terms of up to 40 years and usually are supported by property taxes or other local revenues.”
Without voters approving the expenses covered by certificates of obligation, property taxes can still increase due to that debt incurred by the city.
With Copperas Cove having the highest property taxes in the region — currently 79.79 cents — a bond issue for the Animal Control facility would raise those taxes by 5 cents. Certificates of obligation to cover other capital improvement expenses could add to that increase.
Haverlah said he won’t have the 2018-2019 potential tax rate available until June, when the budget is nearer completion.
Councilman Jay Manning expressed a bit of frustration at the prospect of raising property taxes. “People have decided not to live here because of the taxes.”
The City Council will continue to be updated on the budget in the coming months, with final approval set for Sept. 4.
