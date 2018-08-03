The city will have a spare $17,121 in next year’s general fund by leaving the current tax rate untouched, and most councilmen want to keep that safety net in place.
By a vote of 6-1 at a special meeting Tuesday night, the council proposed a tax rate of 79.7908 cents per $100 property valuation for fiscal year 2019, the same as the current rate. The council will officially vote on whether to adopt that tax rate on Sept. 4.
Revenue for the proposed 2019 general fund is $16,560,085. Factoring in the proposed tax rate bumps that total to $16,577,206.
Despite the proposed tax rate remaining the same, revenue is set to rise since property values in Cove have risen.
Because the proposed tax rate is higher than the effective tax rate of 78.15 cents, which would keep revenue the same as the previous fiscal year, the city is required to hold two public hearings before adopting a tax rate.
If Councilman Marc Payne gets his way, that tax rate will drop.
State law, according to interim City Manager Ryan Haverlah, dictates that once a governing body proposes a tax rate, the rate they adopt can only be lower than what they propose, not higher.
Payne originally proposed a tax rate of 78 cents, which was quickly voted down by his fellow six councilmen. If council were to adopt a tax rate that low, the city would have to reduce general fund expenditures by about $200,000, according to Haverlah.
Councilman Kirby Lack said while dropping the tax rate may sound ideal, lowering the rate and thereby revenue isn’t in the cards.
“We would like to roll back the taxes, but we just can’t afford to do it,” Lack said. “Something would have to go. That’s something for citizens to note.”
Haverlah said councilmen could also consider a tax rate of about 79.56 cents, which would nullify any surplus in the general fund.
“That would allow the tax rate to be impact-neutral,” Haverlah said.
Things happen, said Councilman James A. Pierce Jr., who said Cove might need that $17,121 down the road.
The two public hearings on the tax rate are scheduled for Aug. 14 and 21 at the Technology Center at 508 S. Second St.
Times for the public hearings have not been announced.
