The City Council mulled over customer water service and fire system service for about 70 acres of land that was annexed into city limits more than a month ago.
The one open-session item was part of a small, three-item agenda tackled Tuesday evening in a brief special council meeting at the Technology Center, 508 S. Second St.
In open session, the council discussed the purchase of providing water service and fire system service for the Clayton Ranch Subdivision off the west end of Big Divide Road.
On May 31, city staff received a “Petition for Voluntary Annexation” from Ray Don Clayton of D Bar C Holdings, LP, Texas Limited Partnership for 71.616 acres of a 73.864-acre tract of land. The city annexed the property into the city limits on Sept. 18.
Upward to 250 homes could be developed on the land, according to developers.
At the time of the annexation, it was indicated on the petition that the property was located within the area of service of the Kempner Water Supply Corporation.
Ultimately, four out of the six councilmen indicated to interim City Manager Ryan Haverlah the city should pay no more than $173 per acre, with the land developer covering whatever the difference in cost. The city will prepare an offer to Kempner.
Councilmen James Pierce Jr. and Jay Manning wanted Cove to negotiate for less.
In other business, the council discussed “personnel matters … regarding search and selection of a City Manager” in closed session. The council also deliberated an offer of a financial or other incentive to a business prospect referenced as “Project Glow.”
City spokesman Kevin Keller said the council will take action during a future regular meeting, potentially as soon as Tuesday, to select a firm to conduct the search for a city manager.
No action was taken in executive session. The city did not release any further details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.