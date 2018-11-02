Coryell County’s early voting numbers on Wednesday continued the trend of outpacing the 2014 midterm elections.
A total of 498 ballots were cast Wednesday. There were 297 ballots cast in Copperas Cove, and 201 ballots cast in Gatesville.
As of Wednesday, a total of 9,147 ballots have been cast in early voting for Coryell County.
That number is more than double the entire two-week early voting period of the 2014 election.
The county also received 110 ballots by mail.
In Bell County, 2,904 residents went to the polls on Wednesday.
As of Wednesday, 48,117 voters had cast ballots at six Bell County locations, according to reports issued by the county elections department — more than 4,000 voters than in the entire midterm election four years ago.
Melinda Luedecke, the Bell County elections administrator, said Monday this is record turnout for a midterm election.
Temple and Belton had the most voters at a single location Wednesday, with 694 and 737 voters, respectively.
Killeen saw 875 voters at its two polling locations Wednesday, with 561 voters at the Killeen Community Center and 314 at the Killeen Courthouse Annex.
Harker Heights recorded 439 voters Wednesday, and Salado counted 159.
In Lampasas, 211 voters cast ballots in person Wednesday. Eight mail-in ballots were received Tuesday, County Elections Administrator Mark Bishop reported.
As of day nine of early voting, 3,360,223 Texans have cast in-person ballots and 334,877 have cast mail-in ballots in the 30 counties where most registered voters in the state — 78 percent — live, according to the Texas Tribune.
That preliminary turnout has surpassed the total votes cast in those counties during the entire two-week early voting period in the last midterm election in 2014.
So far this year, 30.2 percent of the 12.3 million registered voters in those 30 counties have voted.
