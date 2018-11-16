Incumbent Mayor Frank Seffrood exchanged smiles and nods Tuesday morning with Azeita Taylor, who aims to take his spot in a runoff election officially scheduled as City Council canvassed Election Day results.
Seffrood’s name will appear first on the runoff ballot after the two candidates drew for placement.
In the race for mayor, none of the three candidates received a majority of all the votes cast. Seffrood received 2,655. Taylor received 2,444. Joey Acfalle, the third candidate, received 543.
Per the Copperas Cove Charter, a runoff election is required in order to fill the position.
Early voting for the runoff election is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 3-7. Election Day is Dec. 11 with voting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
All voting will be at 210 S. First St.
For the position of council member, Place 1, Joann Courtland received 2,824 votes, defeating Cheryl Meredith, who received 2,352.
Fred Chavez received 2,902 votes to unseat council member, Place 2, incumbent James Pierce Jr., who received 2,419 votes.
In reflection of the past week, Taylor reiterated her confidence residents are ready for somebody new representing them.
“I’m really excited, because it shows by the numbers that voted, and the number of people that voted for me, that people are ready for change,” Taylor said. “I know that sounds cliche, but they’re really ready to see some positivity on this council. They’re ready to see somebody on this council that portrays the true demographic of our society.”
Seffrood called the chase for mayor a fair race, simply stating he’s ready to serve another term as mayor.
“I have faith in the electorate that I will come out victorious,” Seffrood said. “There were no bad politics. It was a good, straight race. No matter how it comes out, my resolve is not changed. I’m still going. This is just another part of that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.