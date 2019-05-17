Runner Jim Nixon of Copperas Cove was very happy after finishing the Jackrabbit Run 5K last Saturday at Ogletree Gap Preserve. He finished second in the male 70 and over age group.
“It was a great run,” he said of his time of 37:15. He said his time was a little slower than usual, but blamed it on the long uphill climb that was his biggest challenge. Still, he wasn’t complaining.
“Not bad for an 83 year old,” he said, flashing a big smile.
Rain earlier in the morning made the conditions damp, and a cold front made the temperature at start/finish line very chilly. But it was the hills that got the most reaction from runners after the race.
Twelve-year-old Alexander Roberts of Killeen didn’t mince words after he crossed the finish line.
“Excruciating,” he said. “After going uphill...(going downhill was) just stepping off a cliff.
“It’s the hardest 5K I’ve ever done.”
Roberts finished fifth overall and second in the male 12 to 15 age group, with a time of 21 minutes and 41 seconds.
Fifteen-year-old Gian Mikel Pulido of Killeen won the age group and finished second overall.
“The run was fine, it was a little tough with all the hills,” said Pulido, who’s won three of the six 5K runs in the Centex Race Series this year. “I’m not used to having someone in front of me.”
Pulido finished about 15 seconds behind 5K winner Josh Badger.
Pulido said the second place finish was a good result, since he’s doing base training for cross country. Next year could be a different story for the Killeen High School student.
“This year, the summer is just training, and then once I get to cross country, my goal is to make it to state,” Pulido said. “(But) from there, just every 5K, too see how much I can win by.”
The 5 and 10K runs were the kickoff for Rabbit Fest week in Copperas Cove. President Alicia Menard of the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce said 192 runners pre-registered for the event, and about 50 more showed up to register Saturday morning. She said runners rarely skip a race because of the weather conditions.
“They will run in anything,” Menard said laughing. “They will run whether it’s raining or snowing or extremely hot out.”
The Chamber of Commerce has run the event for the past 15 years. Menard said they couldn’t do it without sponsors like Carlson Law Firm, Priority Charter Schools, the Centex Race Series and Chick-fil-A.
Menard said the Jackrabbit Run is a great event to kick off Rabbit Fest week. The annual festival opened Thursday at Copperas Cove City Park. The festival is open from 4 to 10 p.m. today, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. tomorrow and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Many of those who ran last Saturday will be competing in the first annual #Colonial Cares 5K, which will be held May 25 at Harker Heights Community Park.
TOP FINISHERS
5K
Josh Badger, 18:46
Gian Mikel Pulido, 19:01
Tony Orozco, 19:52
Daniel Crawley, 21:35
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.