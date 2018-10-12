Gymkix’s opened early for its 24th toddler playtime Friday, Sept. 28. The free monthly event always occurs on a designated Friday. September’s theme was “Bubbles & Books.”
“Our toddler events are strictly for play. It’s strictly for kids to have a good time and make friends,” said director of member success, Stefanie Hoffman.
Gymkix is a state-of-the-art training center that offers various programs for gymnastics, dance, health and wellness.
“Since I grew up in a gym, I want these kids to grow up remembering the fun times they had here,” Hoffman said.
The family-friendly facility opened September 1999. Due to growth, the training center relocated twice. Presently, it is in 1532 Matthew Spicer Road. The reoccurring event started Oct. 26, 2016
“On June 7, 2015, GymKix opened the doors to its current facility and is proud to offer the cleanest, safest and most state-of-the art facility for training athletes in the greater Fort Hood area,” Hoffman said.
Friday morning, participants unloaded their children and lined up outside a quarter till 10 a.m. Families steadily signed in from 10 a.m. to 10:40 a.m.
“Families are welcome to come in anytime between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. We start breaking down the event around 10:50 a.m.,” Hoffman said.
The free event gives new residents a chance to see what Gymkix has to offer without a commitment.
“This is a way for us to connect with people. For them to come to meet us, us to meet them and for us to make that connection...We have a lot of people that are new to the community or haven’t found their place within the child activity world yet,” Hoffman said.
“People constantly move in and out of our transient community. People come here and build friendships with parents that have similar aged children and interest,” Hoffman said.
Although parents are required to stay with their children, safety is important to Gymkix. Usually, 6-10 staff members are on-site to include “Mr. Wynton.”
Wynton Simeon started working for Gymkix after high school 12 years ago. He maintains the facility, the grounds and provides excellent customer service.
“He comes to every event even though he doesn’t have to. All of the kids love him,” Hoffman said.
Gymkix encourages families to take pictures and hashtag Gymkix on Facebook and Instagram, as well as, checking in on their Facebook page and toddler event.
“We enjoy seeing pictures of the kids, because we are all about creating happy healthy memories. Being able to see all those pictures is absolutely amazing,” Hoffman said.
For more information about Gymkix, Stefanie Hoffman can be reached at 254-542-2600 and www.facebook.com/Gymkix/.
