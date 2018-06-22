Killeen residents David Wilson and his son, Dustin, woke up early Saturday morning and made their way to Copperas Cove.
Their reason was simple: to run for fun.
The H-E-B Summer Run to Fun 5K at South Park, coordinated with the Chamber of Commerce, saw more than 100 dash to exercise with fellow residents.
Those who participated weaved through surrounding neighborhoods and trails through forest for a chance at bragging rights.
The fastest three male and female winners of the 15 age brackets earned medals, and special plaques were awarded to both the top male and female racers.
For Wilson, who runs all over Central Texas, not much compares to the joy of running alongside friends and his son. “I go all over,” Wilson said. “Seeing him run next to me means a lot.”
Jennifer Cotter, an
H-E-B employee and chamber board member, said numbers always seem to rise year in and out with the Run to Fun.
The run has come a long way since when it was started several years ago as a way for the chamber to reach out and put on a 5K for residents and beyond, she added..
“It’s been going on a very long time. Today, it’s looking great,” Cotter said. “Great participation and numbers are up.”
Cotter said beyond the Run to Fun, runners can look forward to the Gallop or Trot 5K, which is scheduled at 8 a.m. Sept. 15 at City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B.
For more information on the Centex Race Series runs hosted in Cove, call 254-547-7571.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.