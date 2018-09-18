Every year on this day, several CCISD schools honor and thank first responders in some way. This year, Hettie Halstead Elementary School students and staff honored and showed their appreciation for them with breakfast, a song by the students and posters of thanks.
Patriots Day, Sept. 11, is an important day each year when the nation reflects and remember all of those who lost their lives.
A dark day in U.S. history became a day of honor for heroes including firefighters, paramedics, police and the military.
Brian Jost has been the Principal of Hettie Halstead Elementary School for the past five years.
“It is a little bit of history because these kids weren’t born yet, and the parents might have been younger and may remember some, and this day not be talked about at home,” Jost said. “It is important for them to know what went on, why it went on and how we responded. I thank the first responders for being here, and I have always admired them. They hold a deep place in my heart. The children singing to the first responders are outstanding, and it shows their appreciation for them.”
Gabe Cardona has been with the Copperas Cove Police Department for 10 years.
“It is a real humbling experience; words really can’t describe how appreciative we are of that, and with everything going on in the world today, to know that support is still out there ... we do not do what we do for the glory, but it is very humbling for them to honor us in this way,” Cardona said.
Sophia Matzke has been serving in the Army for one year and four months, and most of that time, she has been stationed at Fort Hood.
“I remember when I was about 12 years old, I saw the movie “Act of Valor,” and from that point on, I always wanted to be in the military, and I have always looked up to people in the military,” Matzke said. “I am extremely thankful to be able to have what I have, and get to be able to be that 1 or 2 percent that get to join the military. I am grateful that people are so supportive of the military and what we do everyday.”
Crystal Fenelon has been serving in the Army for almost four years, and most of that time has been spent at Fort Hood. “I am very appreciative of everything,” Fenelon said. “Being honored because we sacrifice a lot, but out of the goodness of our hearts, it is nice to be appreciated.”
Eugene Jefferson has been a chef for 22 years, and graduated from the Scottsdale Culinary Institute in Scottsdale, Arizona. He donated his time and equipment to help prepare the breakfast for the first responders.
“Being able to give back to the community means a lot to me,” Jefferson said. “First responders have always been a big help to me, and I greatly appreciate the opportunity to give back to my community.”
