Cowboy boots and Texas belt buckles were sported by many in attendance at the annual Boots and Buckles Gala on Saturday at the Civic Center.
The Boots and Buckles Gala is an event organized by the Copperas Cove Independent School District Education Foundation, which provides funds for educational programs and activities that are not being funded through the district’s normal budget.
The event helps raise money with silent and live auctions.
Among the auction items were a crocheted afghan, a wooden foot stool, and wooden collegiate signs for the University of Texas and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Two Copperas Cove alumni were honored at the gala.
John A. Hull and Dr. Karen Harrison were presented with plaques that will be hung in Lea Ledger Auditorium as part of the CCISD Education Foundation Hall of Honor.
Hull graduated from Copperas Cove High School in 1950. He worked as a photographer for many years at Fort Hood and was a former member of the school board.
Hull expressed his gratitude for being inducted into the Hall of Honor.
“I’ve always tried to do what’s right with anything that has to do with the City of Copperas Cove,” he said.
He also congratulated Harrison, who is a Copperas Cove alumna from the class of 1988.
She received her bachelor’s degree in English from Baylor University and earned a medical degree from the University of Texas Health and Science Center in San Antonio.
Harrison started the Cove House Free Clinic for the uninsured. “Karen uses her leadership and organizational skills to lead fundraising efforts and to promote the foundation in this area,” said CCISD Superintendent Joe Burns.
“This is truly very special,” Harrison said. “The rule in our house was when things got hard, you never quit. You finish what you started.”
The funds raised at the gala will go toward teaching grants, scholarships and the Senior Walk of Fame. Nearly $310,000 has been distributed since the Foundation was created in 2008.
