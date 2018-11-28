While many students spent the Thanksgiving holiday break relaxing, Crossroads High School student Michael Miller maintained a different schedule.
Miller plans to have achieved all of the necessary credits to have a high school diploma under his Christmas tree this year.
For Miller, it’s been a long journey from high school dropout to returning student with a clear goal of achieving graduate status.
“It was later than planned, but I’m glad that I decided to come back and get my diploma. Dropping out was not the right decision for me,” Miller said.
When Miller returned to high school, he was a nontraditional student. He was older than the other students and had different priorities and values than the students at a traditional high school.
Crossroads teacher Noo Noo Garner encouraged Miller to stay true to his goal of graduating from high school.
“Being 18 in a freshman English class was not an appealing prospect. Even though he made the decision to return, he still struggled his first year adjusting to an academic routine,” Garner said. ”It took some time to learn to self-motivate and not have the pacing be determined by the classroom teacher.”
Crossroads High School offers blended classes where students do part of their work on-line demonstrating content they have mastered and moving at an accelerated rate. Students receive direct teaching such as weekly writing assignments in English class to ensure writing skills are maintained or interacting with a teacher to review an online lesson with which the student struggled.
“At first, it required many reminders and pushes, but the closer Michael got to graduation — the more his work ethic and self-starting habits changed for the better,” Garner said.
Miller gives credit to his teachers for pushing him, encouraging him, and never giving up on him when he made poor choices.
“They helped me see my own potential and really believe that I could graduate,” Miller said.
After graduation, Miller plans to move to the state of Washington to be near family. He hopes to get a job, a home, and put down some roots. He isn’t sure what career path he will pursue, but said he is confident that through hard work and dedication, he will find his niche in life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.