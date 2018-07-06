Hills Country Rehab and Nursing center hosted the Chamber of Commerce social June 28.
Maurice Tobin presided over the meeting to discuss issues of importance to the business community and to announce the monthly Yes Award.
“It was the first time we have hosted the event, and we are pleased with the turnout,” said Milo Parsons, Hill Country Rehab’s administrator. “It’s really important to provide a venue for area businesses.”
The Cove Yes Award winner for the month was John Beard of Cali Signs.
Wendy Sledd, Copperas Cove Independent School District spokeswoman, announced the district will provide information-related tours for the new school district’s administrative center for parents and community members on July 17. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is at 4 p.m. and tours begin at 6 p.m.
Bring Everyone into the Zone’s Hubert Miller announced peer-to-peer counseling is available for veterans, and said more information is available at www.bringeveryoneinthezone.org.
“It includes all forms of counseling,” Miller said. “Although we focus on peer-to-peer veterans counseling, more in-depth counseling is available at our main center in Killeen.”
Representative of the Five Hills Scholarship Program were present to discuss fundraising efforts.
“The Five Hills Scholarship Program is a service platform — something we are personally motivated to do,” Teen Miss Five Hills Carleigh Ross said.
The is program about giving back to the community, according to Senior Ms. Five Hills Yolanda Brown, of Copperas Cove.
“We really focus on helping other women with senior programs and performing at area hospitals,” Brown said.
Councilman Marc Payne discussed fundraising efforts for the library.
“We are still looking for donations for the pods to house books due to the library renovation,” Payne said. “Anyone interested in donating should know that the Friends of the Library is actively seeking donations.”
