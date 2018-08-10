As the summer season winds down and lines in stores are packed with back-to-school shoppers, the farmers market offers a peaceful atmosphere for those looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
Open from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays until Oct. 25 at City Park, the farmers market offers patrons a chance to buy from small businesses.
“Last year, we had a total of 6,116 patrons that came to the market,” said Brianna McGuine, Cove tourism and information coordinator. “So far this year, we have had a total of 3,162 patrons, and we still have 12 market days on the calendar to finish out the year. With an average of 264 patrons per market, we are projected to exceed last year’s total.”
With expectations of exceeding last year’s patron total, tables lined with fresh produce, homemade baked goods, jellies, jams, salsa and sweet tea wait for passers-by.
A stop at the Owl’s Hollow Bakery table to sample the peach cobbler or chocolate fudge mini-cakes might satisfy a sweet tooth.
“I wake up at 2:30 a.m. the day of the farmers market and bake,” said Heather Sullivan, owner of Owl’s Hollow Bakery. “Whatever baked goods are leftover after the farmers market are donated to charities.”
For those looking for fresh vegetables and fruits, the Holman’s Veggies and More table has what is in season.
Vegetables including squash, peppers, okra, zucchini, tomatoes are in season. Not a vegetable lover? Peaches are in season and in demand.
Curtis Holman, owner of Holman’s Veggies and more, is an Army veteran who spends hours daily tending to his crops. He does not use pesticides on his produce, he said.
The apple pie jam and sweet tea at the Things ‘n Such table are popular.
“I like the things that people make here and the fresh produce,” said Maria Broussard, a farmers market patron. “I like that the products are local and you get to meet the people who make the products.”
For the small business owners, the farmers market offers more than a venue to sell items.
“My husband and I used to work for big companies and we were away from our daughter a lot,” Sullivan said. “We were tired of the hours and wanted to be there more for our daughter so I became my own boss.”
Hosting anywhere from 10 to 15 vendors at a time, the farmers market also features craft vendors with a variety of homemade items.
“The vision of the Copperas Cove Farmers Market is to bring farm fresh food and foods prepared with farm fresh ingredients to the tables of our community and those around us,” McGuine said. “Thus, promoting healthy options and bringing farmer and consumer face to face in our community.”
