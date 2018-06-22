Not the usual group of cars parked outside TrackSlide nightclub Saturday evening.
Hot rods and hot dogs after a hot summer’s day was the story for the first Car Show for Bridging the Gap for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.
Josh Greeves, a former engineer and truck driver in the U.S. Army, had one main goal Saturday evening in gathering hundreds of Copperas Cove residents to TrackSlide nightclub.
“We want to make sure veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and first responders know that there are people out here who care about them,” he said.
The car show attracted dozens of supporters of those who served in the military. Refreshments and food were provided as live music rang through the club’s parking lot, filled with bikers and car owners.
About 25 volunteers made the show a reality. Tom Parker, founder of the Hooligan Car Club, was among them and pulled in with several club members to encourage attendees to donate for what he called a great cause.
Greeves, a manager at TrackSlide, contacted Parker to help him kick off the new, yearly event.
“We’re just out here trying to help bridge the gap of PTSD,” Greeves said. “That, and bring a lot of cars.”
Among the host of hot rods sat LB DeWalt, an Army veteran and a Purple Heart Medal recipient, and his 1985 Pontiac Firebird.
For somebody who regularly visits TrackSlide, showing up in solidarity with his fellow veterans was a win-win.
“They had asked me to show up today, and I thought I was worth it,” DeWalt said as those strolling by glanced at his fire-red ride.
Contact TrackSlide at 254-547-5150 for more information on how to show support for veterans with PTSD.
