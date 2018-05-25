While high school seniors are looking toward their careers upon graduation, House Creek Elementary School students are already dreaming of what they want to be when they grow up too.
That was the goal of career day at the school when students got to dress up in costume in what they want to be later on when it’s time to start their career.
While the students’ choices are most likely to change many times between now and adulthood, at least introducing them to different opportunities allows them begin to think about their future careers, said parent liaison Ashley League.
“We like to encourage our students to look towards their future and think about what they can become when they grow up,” League said. “With all of our students, we encourage them to do their best and to try their very best so they can succeed in all they do.”
Each student liked different careers for different reasons. Third- through fifth-grade students were able to choose their career options and had a passport they got signed at each station after asking a question about the career choices.
“I liked seeing the veterinarian because he had a falcon named Whitten,” student Lane Ledger said.
Some students enjoyed seeing the police department’s gear and cars while others were drawn to other jobs.
“Our students were encouraged to see as many options as they could in the time they had. They enjoyed being able to make decisions based on their interest level and being able to see all there is to offer for their future,” League said. “We had different organizations come out to show our students all of the different options they have for their futures.”
The students learned they have options and they should find a goal to work toward so they know what is expected of them in their future.
Whether it is becoming a nurse, dentist, firefighter, nurse, teacher, enlisting in the military or working in any other field, the possibilities are endless.
“I liked seeing all of the different careers to see if I might want to do something else,” student Sydney Smith said.
