Taking a lead role comes naturally to House Creek Elementary fifth grader Denver Conklin. She excels in academics and is currently serving as student council president for one of Copperas Cove ISD’s largest elementary campuses.
Teacher Kristin Guess is the student council advisor and says that Denver, as the president, is responsible for leading the council meetings.
“Her pride for our campus shows in the way she carries herself and the presence she commands while presiding over our meetings,” Guess said. “Under her leadership and direction, our student council helps our campus with morning greetings to our car riders, helping them out of cars when they arrive at school and getting their day started off in a positive manner.”
Denver is also credited with doing an excellent job serving as mistress of ceremonies for House Creek Elementary’s semester award ceremonies in January.
“Denver is not afraid to take on tasks that other students may find intimidating,” Guess said.
“Denver is a natural born leader, and she willingly volunteers to help those in need or lend a hand wherever she can be of assistance.”
Denver’s commitment to excellence in academics is noticed by all teachers not only her grade level, but also by other grade level teachers on the campus, Guess said.
“She strives to always give her very best and is willing to help other students who may be struggling with the concepts being taught, “Guess said. “Her drive and desire to learn will, no doubt, carry her far into her future, gaining many successes as she grows and matures. Denver is an excellent role model, and a student that I know will do great things in the future.”
Denver was nominated by House Creek Elementary to become a Central Texas Incredible Kid.
Those selections are announced on March 15 with the winners being recognized at a celebration luncheon on April 17.
