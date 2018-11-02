The weather was near perfect as local residents and their dogs came out Saturday to City Park Pool for the fourth annual Howl-O-Ween Puppy Pawlooza.
The event is the community service project of Copperas Cove Five Hills Ambassador Emily Kimball, and all money and donations raised at the event will go to the animal shelter.
During the event, dogs were able to take a dip into the pool, be challenged by an obstacle course, and who can forget the costume contest.
The event was also supported by local businesses. Raising Cane’s provided free tea and lemonade, the Scotty Ray Show provided music for the event, Chick-Fil-A and Domino’s Pizza of Copperas Cove provided gift certificates to the participants.
Soggy Day Spa, Pampered Pets, and Pets Supplies Plus provided gift certificates of the winners of the costume contest.
At the end of the event a dog costume contest was held. The winners were:
The winner of the Chairman’s Choice was Snow White and her dwarf, Happy.
Fourth place went to the lumberjack, third place went to Spicy Taco, second place went to the fairy, and the first-place winner was the Gorilla and the Banana.
Five Hills Ambassador Emily Kimball was the organizer for the event,
“We have been planning this for a very long time,” she said. “It is a great turnout this year. I am so happy people came.”
Jessica Lopez brought her dog Maya and dressed up as a dinosaur for the costume contest.
“This is my first time, and it is fun and for a good cause,” Lopez said.
Shie Leblanc has attended the puppy pawlooza all four years.
This year, she brought her dogs Joey, and Sia, a great Dane, and a Chihuahua and said she had a “great time.”
Whitney Alvarez is a sponsor for the Copperas Cove Junior High School Starlettes and said “it is pretty neat actually.” She brought her 6-month-old boxer puppy Bertie.
