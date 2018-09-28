Rebekka Carter, one of the several hundreds Saturday who came out to City Park for the second Food Truck Festival, was with her dog, Koda, who had trouble containing himself from the hundreds of smells in the air.
“I was more in the Killeen area last year, but this seems cool so far,” Carter said. “We’re having a good time.”
Hundreds of guests were met with hundreds of smells wafting through the air.
The city hosted its second Food Truck Festival on Saturday, featuring 19 food trucks and 11 pop-up vendors from around the area and from cities including Waco and Austin, set up around stretches of the park at 1206 W. Avenue B.
“We doubled the amount of trucks this year and changed up the entertainment,” said city spokesman Kevin Keller.
The start-time was also pushed to later in the evening since last year’s festivalgoers had to endure harsh heat.
Hungry residents could also satisfy their hankering for live music played by the Michael Carubelli Band, and enjoyed a variety of field games.
Ashley Gilmore, one of the festival’s coordinators, said giving locals a taste of several food trucks in a family-friendly environment provides a different flavor than the usual.
“We wanted to pull people in from surrounding areas to give the residents something new to enjoy,” Gilmore said.
