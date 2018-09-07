More than 660 residents cast ballots during early voting in the Copperas Cove Independent School District’s tax ratification election over the last two weeks.
A total of 665 votes were tallied between Aug. 22 and Sept. 4.
The district has proposed movement of existing tax dollars from the district’s interest and sinking fund to the operations side of the budget.
The election would not increase the existing tax rate of $1.22 per $100 of taxable value for Cove residents.
If passed, the movement of the funds could generate an estimated savings of $4.1 million for the school district, according to officials.
The change would help offset sharp decreases in federal Impact Aid the district is expecting to receive in the coming school years — projected to be roughly $385,508 in the 2019-2020 school year.
The rate has steadily decreased from year to year, down from an earned $12.4 million in 2016-2017 to a projected $9.4 million in 2017-2018, then decreasing to $7.5 million this school year.
“Maintaining the current level of service through CCISD’s excess fund balance is not sustainable,” the district said in a recent news release. “If the tax ratification election does not pass, CCISD must decrease funding across all departments, to include a reduction in staff and student programs.”
Official Election Day voting will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Coryell County Justice Center, 201 First St., Copperas Cove.
Go to www.ccisd.com/tre for more information.
