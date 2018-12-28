The Copperas Cove Boys & Girls Club of Central Texas partnered with the local Applebee’s Bar and Grill on Saturday to host a flapjack fundraiser, which helped cultivate money for the club to continue its mission in Cove and surround communities.
Khrystal Westeen, program director of the club, said turnout was great Saturday.
This year, the club turned to social media to help garner support for the flapjack fundraiser, which is slated to bring in close to $1,000 to help support the organization’s mission.
“This year’s fundraiser could not have been made possible without volunteers that showed up to help support the Copperas Cove Boys & Girls Club of Central Texas mission today,” Westeen said.
The Boys & Girls Club of America, with its historical imprint dating back more than 158 years with its message of helping children, continues to follow that mantra.
“I am extremely happy to be a part of today’s fundraiser and help raise funds to support the organization,” said Sandy Begh, board member of the Copperas Cove Boys & Girls Club of Central Texas.
The club is making its presence felt within the city and its surrounding communities.
“We are working on getting a Twitter and Instagram page,” Westeen said. “Being on those social media platforms are important, and in the new year, hopefully that will be accomplished.”
Patrons could eat breakfast at Applebee’s between 8 and 10 a.m.
Breakfast included pancakes, eggs, bacon and a drink for $8 per person.
“The funds raised from this fundraiser will go directly into the organization as it helps the children to have a greater impact on society,” Westeen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.